Chinese, Belarusian senior officials hold talks in Beijing, pledging to boost trade and investment ties

Photo: China's Ministry of Commerce

China is willing to increase the import of high-quality products from Belarus and jointly promote the steady development of the China-Belarus Industrial Park, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said while meeting with the First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov in Beijing on Monday.Wang said China is striving to conclude the negotiations on the China-Belarus agreement on service trade and investment as soon as possible, and strengthen cooperation on the China-Europe freight train service, while continuously deepening economic and trade cooperation between the two countries at the local level.China and Belarus upgraded bilateral relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership last year. Under the strategic guidance of their top leadership, bilateral economic and trade cooperation has made positive progress, investment cooperation has been well promoted, and significant achievements have been made in key project construction.In meeting with Wang, Snopkov said Belarus has always been a reliable strategic partner of China, and the Belarusian side actively acknowledges the achievements in China-Belarus economic and trade relations and is willing to expand the export of high-quality products to China.In addition to seeking to strengthen cooperation in key projects with China, Belarus welcomes Chinese companies to invest and operate in the China-Belarus Industrial Park, the signature project under China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, Snopkov said.The meeting on Monday served as a continuation of high-level exchanges following the successful visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to China in late February and early March, during which the leaders of both countries emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, and innovation, injecting fresh impetus into the ongoing development of China-Belarus relations and outlining a more ambitious blueprint for future cooperation.Against the backdrop of the closer cooperation between the two countries, Zhao Qingqiu, secretary-general of the Association of Chinese Companies in Belarus, told the Global Times in an exclusive written interview that she has good expectations for the potentials that Chinese company can tap into in the Eastern European country."In recent years, China and Belarus have been continuously promoting high-quality cooperation in jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative," Zhao said. She noted that the potential of the Belarusian market for Chinese investors lies in various areas such as machinery manufacturing, e-commerce, new materials, traditional Chinese medicine, artificial intelligence, and 5G networks.Moreover, a large number of key projects in fields such as machinery manufacturing, automobile assembly, agricultural production, and biotechnology have taken root in Belarus, effectively promoting the healthy and stable development of the bilateral relationship, Zhao said.In 2022, Chinese companies invested more than $100 million in various projects in Belarus, and Chinese companies are implementing more than 40 local projects, according to the association.In addition to the booming investment, China-Belarus trade has experienced a notable surge, signaling the anticipation of strengthened bilateral relations. Data from the General Administration of Customs shows that from January to May, the trade volume between the two countries reached $3.72 billion, exhibiting a year-on-year growth of 127 percent.The surge in trade volume has solidified China's position as Belarus' second-largest trading partner, while Belarus holds significance as a key trading partner for China in the Eurasian region. Additionally, the growing trend is evidenced by the increasing number of Chinese companies opting to invest in Belarus.