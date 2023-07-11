Decoupling from China ‘unrealistic,’ says German CEO

A visitor passes the SAP SE logo at the company's headquarter campus site in Walldorf, Germany, on Jan. 28, 2020.Photo:cfp





It is unrealistic to "decouple" from China, said Christian Klein, CEO of German software company SAP, during a meeting on Tuesday with Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Jin Zhuanglong.The two sides exchanged views on topics such as SAP's participation in the digital transformation of China's manufacturing industry and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as improving the resilience of industrial and supply chains.Klein expressed gratitude for the ministry's long-term support of SAP's development in China, saying that it is unrealistic to "decouple" from China. The company will continue to expand its research and development investment in China, deepen its cooperation with Chinese industry, and help manufacturing enterprises and specialized and sophisticated SMEs, Klein added.Jin said that the company has played an active role in promoting Sino-German technological exchanges and industrial cooperation. China's complete industrial system, advanced information infrastructure and large-scale market will provide a favorable development environment for foreign enterprises, including SAP."We hope that SAP will focus on high-end, intelligent and green development, continue to cultivate the Chinese market, support the digital transformation of SMEs and promote the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry," Jin noted.During Chinese Premier Li Qiang's five-day trip to Germany and France, he met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, saying that the biggest risk facing China and Germany is a failure to cooperate.Enterprises should be in the driving seat in terms of risk prevention, and risk prevention and cooperation are not opposites, Li said while attending a seminar with representatives of the German business community.German business representatives attending the seminar said that it is necessary to strengthen international cooperation to eliminate risks, and that decoupling will not work.In 2022, trade between China and Germany reached a record high of 298 billion euros ($320 billion), up 21 percent year-on-year, according to data from the German statistics office. China has been Germany's most important trading partner for seven consecutive years.