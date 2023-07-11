Russian films screening on Chinese streaming site

Photo: Screenshot from website





A number of Russian films are screening on Chinese streaming site Youku from July 10 to 31 as part of the Russian Film Festival by Roskino, which aims to promote films, series and animation as well as the creative potential of Russian talents abroad as well as find co-production opportunities within Russia.The fourth Russian Film Festival covers a wide variety of film genres including fantasy, adventure, sports and Soviet-era classics.2023 looks to be one of the most exciting years in the history of Russian-Chinese film cooperation. In April, at the Russian Film Festival and the Beijing International Film Festival, a Russian film that had gained a high reputation was shown. Now, more excellent movies will be streamed for free on Youku for a limited time. From August to September, the Russian Film Festival will also be held simultaneously in three Chinese cities – Beijing, Suzhou and Heihe. In addition, a "Chinese Film Day" event will also be held in Russia.2023 will see more events for China and Russia film exchanges as more Russian films are screened in China.The online screening includes Dragon (2015), Guardians (2017), The Battle (2019) and the 1957 classic And Quiet Flows The Don.