Military exercise held in Hula Valley, Israel

A soldier and combat vehicles are seen at a gathering site of the Israeli army in Hula Valley of northern Israel during a large exercise of the Nahal brigade on July 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Combat vehicles are seen at a gathering site of the Israeli army in Hula Valley of northern Israel during a large exercise of the Nahal brigade on July 10, 2023(Photo: Xinhua)

A soldier and combat vehicles are seen at a gathering site of the Israeli army in Hula Valley of northern Israel during a large exercise of the Nahal brigade on July 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)