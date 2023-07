A man shelters from the sun under an umbrella in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 11, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

People cool off by a fountain in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 11, 2023(Photo: Xinhua)

Vendors hawk water in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 11, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

People cool off in a fountain in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 11, 2023(Photo: Xinhua)