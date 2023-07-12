Railway authorities organize onboard markets, performances in SW China

Passengers shop for local specialties on train No. 5630 from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2023. Trains No.5630 and 5629 are "slow trains" operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China.(Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members sing on train No. 5630 from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2023. Trains No.5630 and 5629 are "slow trains" operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China.(Photo: Xinhua)

A staff member helps local villagers board train No. 5630 from Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province to southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, July 11, 2023. Trains No.5630 and 5629 are "slow trains" operating between Zunyi of Guizhou Province and Chongqing Municipality in southwest China.(Photo: Xinhua)

