China’s Education Ministry to promote basic research, homegrown innovation to help address ‘bottleneck’ tech issues

The AI-Chemist system is about to perform a chemical experiment at a laboratory in the University of Science and Technology of China in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 21, 2022. Photo: Xinhua

China's Ministry of Education has vowed to vigorously promote basic research and homegrown innovation, to help address some "bottleneck" technology issues, the ministry said on Wednesday during a national conference on science and technology innovation in colleges and universities.The Ministry of Education said that China has built the largest higher education system in the world. According to the innovation index published by the World Intellectual Property Organization, China's global ranking has jumped from 34th in 2012 to the 11th position last year, entering the ranks of innovative countries.The ministry will accelerate efforts to improve the organizational level of basic research, and promote strategically important systematic basic researches, frontier-oriented exploratory researches, and market-oriented researches in an organized manner.The ministry will select major strategic topics addressing basic research, build up national key laboratories in a solid and strong manner, and build up a group of high-level cutting-edge science centers and basic disciplinary research hubs.It will upgrade research tools to establish high-level major scientific and technological infrastructure. It will acceleration of the construction of high-level biosafety laboratories, field observation stations, scientific and technological databases, resource specimen banks and other basic research support capabilities to speed up innovative breakthroughs.In addition, focusing on the country's urgent needs and major national strategies, the Ministry of Education will promote cooperation among relevant national departments to better organize the scientific and technological strength of universities, and comprehensively strengthen organized scientific research, so as to further solve the "bottleneck" tech issues.China is promoting self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology, seizing the opportunity to make breakthroughs in solving the so-called "bottleneck" tech issues, and striving to have the core technologies in key areas and equipment manufacturing in its own hands.The country has expanded its research and development (R&D) expenditure from 1 trillion yuan (about $146 billion dollars) to 3.09 trillion yuan in the past decade, the second highest in the world, with its R&D intensity rising from 1.91 percent to 2.55 percent, according to Ministry of Science and Technology.Global Times