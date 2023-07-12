Xi signs order to commend outstanding military units, individuals

Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), has signed an order to commend two outstanding military units and two individuals.



An office of the CMC equipment development department and a unit of Troop 92730 of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) were given first-class merit citations.



Zhang Xiongwei, a professor with the Army Engineering University of PLA, and Zhang Jianning, a senior neurosurgery doctor and professor at the Chinese PLA General Hospital, were given third-class merit citations in defense-related science and technology.



