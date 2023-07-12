Foreign friends nominated for promoting cultural exchanges

The press conference of the inaugural Orchid Awards was held in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: Courtesy of the China International Communications Group

Chinese organizers on Wednesday announced the shortlist for the Orchid Awards, an event committed to promoting international cultural dialogue and exchanges.Established by the China International Communications Group (CICG), the Orchid Awards aim to promote mutual learning between Chinese and other civilizations by bestowing awards in three categories - Lifetime Honorary Prize, Outstanding Achievement Prize and Friendship Envoy Prize - on non-Chinese nationals or organizations based on their achievements, contributions and international influence, according to a press release issued by CICG.Chen Shi, secretary-general of the Orchid Awards Secretariat and deputy editor-in-chief of CICG, said at the press conference held on Wednesday that the Orchid Awards have received widespread attention at home and abroad since the application period started in August 2022.The awards collected submissions from 314 individuals and 33 organizations, including those from the US, Japan, Germany and South Africa.According to Chen, these candidates meet the selection criteria of the Orchid Awards and have common outstanding characteristics that include fruitful achievements, outstanding contributions, extensive international influence and excellent reputations.The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in September.Lu Cairong, deputy chair of the Orchid Awards Expert Committee and vice president of CICG, announced the 30 shortlisted candidates.Rashid Alimov, a senior researcher in international relations from Tajikistan; Florence Chia-ying Yeh, also known as Ye Jiaying, an expert and poet of Chinese Classic poetry from Canada; and Joseph W. Polisi, a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences from the US have been listed as candidates for the Lifetime Honorary Prize.In addition, nine foreign candidates including Essam Sharaf, former prime minister of Egypt; Flora Botton Beja, the cultural officer at the Mexican Embassy in China; and Malcolm Clarke, a renowned filmmaker from the UK; have been nominated for the Outstanding Achievement Prize. 18 foreign candidates have been shortlisted for the Friendship Envoy Prize.Only one organization - Y China Media, a cross-culture social media co-founded by a group of young Chinese and Israeli entrepreneurs - made it on the shortlist.Chen told the Global Times that "I believe these cultural messengers overseas are using their heart to convey a real and honest face of China, and they deserve an award.""The Orchid Awards welcome young foreign friends who use their talent and innovation to join in friendly cultural exchanges."

Fan Di'an, deputy chair of the Orchid Awards Expert Committee and chair of the China Artist Association, also explained the design of the awards' logo at the press conference. He said in traditional Chinese culture, the orchid represents elegance, integrity and nobility of character. It also symbolizes a harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.









