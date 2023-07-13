People taste breakfasts with Tianjin characteristics in Northwest Corner of Tianjin

People have breakfast at a breakfast shop in the Northwest Corner of Tianjin, north China, July 10, 2023. The Northwest Corner is named due to its location in the northwest corner of the old city of Tianjin. In the morning, many tourists who speak various dialects drag their suitcases here to have breakfasts with Tianjin characteristics.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman makes fried cakes at her stall in the Northwest Corner of Tianjin, north China, July 10, 2023. The Northwest Corner is named due to its location in the northwest corner of the old city of Tianjin. In the morning, many tourists who speak various dialects drag their suitcases here to have breakfasts with Tianjin characteristics.(Photo: Xinhua)

A staff worker prepares Guoba dish ingredients at a breakfast shop in the Northwest Corner of Tianjin, north China, July 11, 2023. The Northwest Corner is named due to its location in the northwest corner of the old city of Tianjin. In the morning, many tourists who speak various dialects drag their suitcases here to have breakfasts with Tianjin characteristics.(Photo: Xinhua)

A seller makes tea soup in the Northwest Corner of Tianjin, north China, July 11, 2023. The Northwest Corner is named due to its location in the northwest corner of the old city of Tianjin. In the morning, many tourists who speak various dialects drag their suitcases here to have breakfasts with Tianjin characteristics.(Photo: Xinhua)