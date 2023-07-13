Local villagers participate in voluntary work of Wujiang River protection in SW China's Guizhou

Lu Xiyong and Ran Maoying clean up floating garbage on the Wujiang River in Zhucang Township of Weng'an County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 11, 2023. Lu and Ran are local villagers who grew up along the Wujiang River and got married in 1986. For decades, the couple took the initiative to clean up the floating garbage along the Wujiang River and promote environmental protection while working on ferries.(Photo: Xinhua)

