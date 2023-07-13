Aerial view of Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province

This aerial photo taken on April 5, 2023 shows a view of the Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Suzhou, a city with a history of over 2,500 years, is referred to as heaven on earth in a famous Chinese adage.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2023 shows an industrial park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Suzhou, a city with a history of over 2,500 years, is referred to as heaven on earth in a famous Chinese adage.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on April 10, 2023 shows the night view of the Changmen gate in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Suzhou, a city with a history of over 2,500 years, is referred to as heaven on earth in a famous Chinese adage.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on July 4, 2023 shows the Beisi Pagoda in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Suzhou, a city with a history of over 2,500 years, is referred to as heaven on earth in a famous Chinese adage.(Photo: Xinhua)