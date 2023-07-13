Aerial view of Salt Lake in Yuncheng, N China

This aerial photo taken on July 11, 2023 shows the Salt Lake in Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province. Yuncheng Salt Lake has a history of over 4,600 years of exploitation, with profound cultural heritage and significant historical value. In recent years, local authority has insisted on giving priority to protection and green development and stopped all industrial production within the protection area of the lake, in a bid to promote industrial transformation and upgrading according to local conditions.(Photo: Xinhua)

