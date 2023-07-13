Chinese national shot dead during armed robbery in Brazil; Embassy issues safety reminder

Photo: VCG

A Chinese national was shot dead during armed robbery in the state of Espirito Santo, Brazil recently. The Chinese Embassy in Brazil immediately contacted the local authorities, urging them to investigate the case as soon as possible, according to the embassy on Thursday.The embassy called for the local government and the police to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrator to justice. Meanwhile, the embassy also called for Chinese citizens to be vigilant and increase the awareness for personal safety, including strengthening the safety of doors and windows in homes and business sites, and ensuring that monitoring and alarm systems work.The embassy also advised citizens to remain calm and avoid dangerous situations or areas. Chinese citizens can also seek consular assistance from the embassy in Brazil.Since China and Brazil established diplomatic ties 49 years ago, the two countries have maintained close exchanges. There are about 300,000 Chinese nationals living in Brazil, with a growing number of Chinese companies investing in Brazil over recent years, according to Xinhua News Agency.