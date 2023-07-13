Two people killed, six injured in car accident in E. China’s Jiangsu; suspect driver detained

A screen shot from a video of the accident site by Beijing Youth Daily on July 13, 2023

Two people were killed and six others injured in a vehicle accident in Yancheng, East China's Jiangsu Province, while the suspect driver of the car has been detained by the local police and the incident is under further investigation, Yancheng police said on Thursday.The accident occurred at 11:33 am on Thursday at the intersection of Renmin road and Haichun road in Tinghu district of Yancheng. The local police rushed to the site for rescue and all the wounded have been sent to hospital for treatment, said the police. The driver surnamed Gao, 24, has been detained by the police.According to the on-site videos, the wounded were lying down on the ground and there were debris scattered around. Some residents living nearby said that the suspect driver has gone through several red lights prior to the tragedy.The site of the accident is close to a school and staff from the school said that no teachers and students were in campus as it's during summer holidays, Hubei-based Jiupai News reported on Thursday.Global Times