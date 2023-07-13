ARTS / ART
'BBART Night' returns to Shanghai in November
By Global Times Published: Jul 13, 2023 08:45 PM
Artist Sui Jianguo

After six years, BBART Night, an art event hosted by BBART magazine, will return to Shanghai on November 16. 

The BBART Night will showcase a special sculpture from Chinese artist Sui Jianguo that will also become the trophy for the BBART awards. Additionally, a poster from artist Huang Yuxing, who is known for his new symbolic colors and unique painting style, will also be showcased at the event. 

In order to discover and support young artists and curators, the event will open an art creation event for visitors under the theme of "Art and Beautiful Life."

The event will take place at the new landmark area in Shanghai, New Bund 31, as well as release a yearly report on China's contemporary art. Additionally, paintings, sculptures and other works of art donated by world-renowned artists will be auctioned, with the money raised going to help support art education for children in rural areas. 




