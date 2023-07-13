South Africa: Ambassador attends the 2023 Global Youth Conference

The 2023 Global Youth Conference held in Jinan, East China's Shandong Province, from July 6 to 9. Photo: Courtesy of the South African Embassy in Beijing

Siyabonga Cwele, South African Ambassador to China attended the 2023 Global Youth Conference from July 6 to 9, in Jinan, East China's Shandong Province.Under the theme of "New Era, New Civilization, New Youth and New Mission," the conference aims to encourage young people to share their wisdom and solutions to humanity's problems, promote common values, and contribute to the building of a community of shared future for mankind.The conference was co-sponsored by the People's Government of Shandong Province, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the All China Youth Federation, and the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation.Ambassador Cwele delivered a speech at the opening ceremony in which he said, "I am delighted that this conference provides an important international cooperation platform for youth innovation, entrepreneurship, and people-to-people exchanges. We will focus, at this conference, on the challenges faced by youth around the world and how best we can address these. From a South African perspective, we will also look at ways of bridging the geographical and language gap between the youth of China and South Africa and seek opportunities for cooperation in bilateral youth programs."In order to promote cooperation between South Africa and Shandong Province, the ambassador also held high-level investment and trade meetings with senior management officers from leading Shandong enterprises in Jinan and Qingdao.