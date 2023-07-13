Russia: Concert staged in Beijing to showcase Russian culture and promote exchanges

The concert Echoes of Love is held in Beijing on July 7.Photo: Courtesy of the Russian Embassy in Beijing

The concert titled Echoes of Love staged in Lao She Theater in Beijing on July 7, brought the fascinating uniqueness of Russian music to the Chinese audience.The concert was co-hosted by the Beijing Municipal Federation of Literary and Art Circles and Beijing Russian Cultural Center. The concert was part of the two countries' efforts in actively developing cultural exchange activities between China and Russia, and setting up a good platform for cultural interactions and exchanges between Chinese and Russian artists.Russian artists at the concert had staged a variety of songs ranging from folk songs to ballads that represented Russian traditional songs and modern music.The performance including 19 songs, started with Russian classic songs.In order to promote further musical and cultural exchanges between China and Russia, the classic Chinese folk song Jasmine Flower also was performed by Russian artists and Chinese singers Yu Haiyang and Ja Beili.