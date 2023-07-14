Premiere of new dance drama immortalizing renowned poet Su Dongpo





A modern dance drama, "Shiyi Dongpo," or "Poet Dongpo," will debut on July 22 at the Shanghai Cultural Square. Photo: Courtesy of China Oriental Performing Arts Group

New dance drama immortalizing the renowned poet Su Dongpo will premiere.The China Oriental Performing Arts Group (COPAG), the producer of the renowned dance drama Poetic Dance: The Journey of a Legendary Landscape Painting, is set to present the premiere of their latest modern dance drama, "Shiyi Dongpo," or "Poet Dongpo," on July 22-23 at the Shanghai Cultural Square.The dance delves deep into Chinese classical philosophy and aesthetics, presenting traditional traditions with a contemporary approach. It will feature music, dance, poems, and paintings, blending traditional Chinese cultural elements such as calligraphy, stone carving, guqin, traditional Chinese operas, and martial arts. A total of 15 masterpieces by Su will be displayed on the stage.Through vibrant and affectionate performances by over 20 performers from COPAG, alongside internationally acclaimed dancers, the dance will portray the various aspects of Su Dongpo's life, from the joys and sorrows of humanity to an optimistic and broad-minded attitude.It is the latest creation from internationally renowned choreographer, dancer, painter, and visual artist Shen Wei, whose work includes choreographing the opening segment, "Scroll," at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Ceremony.Su Dongpo, also known as Su Shi, is one of the most important cultural figures in Chinese history. He was an esteemed scholar, poet, prose-writer, painter, calligrapher, and statesman. In 2000, the French newspaper Le Monde named him one of the world's 12 heroes who lived around the year 1000, and he was the only Chinese among them.China Oriental Performing Arts Group developed mainly from the Central Song and Dance Troupe, which was established in December 1952, and the Oriental Song and Dance Troupe, which was established in January 1962. The group's widely acclaimed cultural and artistic works include The Splendor of China," "Dance and Music Chinese Stories - Twelve Chinese Zodiacs," and "Teacher Guimei," according to the Xinhua News Agency.