Samba dancers from Brazil perform for the opening of a beer city for the 33rd Qingdao International Beer Festival at the Golden Sands Beach in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province, on July 14, 2023. The 2023 Qingdao beer festival will open until August 6. Visitors can taste more than 2,000 beers from more than 40 countries and regions. Photo: Xinhua