PHOTO / CHINA
People enjoy hotpot beside lotus pond in Chongqing
By China News Service Published: Jul 14, 2023 10:31 PM
People enjoy hotpot beside a lotus pond filled with blooming lotus flowers in Chongqing, July 12, 2023. Photo: China News Service

