House fire breaks out in Damascus, Syria

Fire is seen at the old Sarouja neighborhood in Damascus, Syria, July 16, 2023. The fire started inside a house in that area and spread to nearby homes. The damage was huge amid no precise estimation of losses. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

