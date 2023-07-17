In pics: wild animals in Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve, NW China's Xinjiang

This photo taken on July 8, 2023 shows a wolf in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on July 9, 2023 shows Tibetan antelopes in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows Himalayan marmots (Marmota himalayana) in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on July 2, 2023 shows a Tibetan wild donkey and a Himalayan griffon vulture in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)