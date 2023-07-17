In pics: summer grain harvest in NW China's Xinjiang

This photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting wheat in Hutubi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This year's summer grain harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang has entered a key period. Over 10 million mu (about 666,666.67 hectares) of wheat has been harvested so far. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting wheat in Hutubi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This year's summer grain harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang has entered a key period. Over 10 million mu (about 666,666.67 hectares) of wheat has been harvested so far. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows ripe wheat in Hutubi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This year's summer grain harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang has entered a key period. Over 10 million mu (about 666,666.67 hectares) of wheat has been harvested so far. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This aerial photo taken on July 15, 2023 shows wheat fields in Hutubi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. This year's summer grain harvest in northwest China's Xinjiang has entered a key period. Over 10 million mu (about 666,666.67 hectares) of wheat has been harvested so far. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)