2nd Roman-era sarcophagus uncovered at Gaza's cemetery site

Palestinian workers work near a lead sarcophagus inside a cemetery in northern Gaza Strip, July 16, 2023. A second Roman-era sarcophagus made out of lead was recently uncovered at an excavation site of a cemetery located in the northern Gaza Strip, the enclave's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said Sunday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)A second Roman-era sarcophagus made out of lead was recently uncovered at an excavation site of a cemetery located in the northern Gaza Strip, the enclave's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said Sunday.