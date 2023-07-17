PHOTO / CHINA
Anti-submarine patrol aircraft takes off for training exercise
By China Military Online Published: Jul 17, 2023 12:18 PM
Anti-submarine patrol aircraft attached to a naval aviation regiment under the PLA Southern Theater Command takes off for a round-the-clock training exercise in early July, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qin Qianjiang)

