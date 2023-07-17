Flood affects India's Assam

A woman wades in water at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, July 16, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

A woman moves her belongings outside her waterlogged shanty at a flood-affected area in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, July 16, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

A woman fetches drinking water in a flood-affected area in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, July 16, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)

People cross a flooded area aboard a boat at a village in Morigaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam, July 16, 2023. (Str/Xinhua)