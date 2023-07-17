Return from China

Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Maanasseh Sogavare (left) and Secretary to the Prime Minister Jimmie Rodgers speak at a press conference in Honiara on July 17, 2023. Sogavare said that while in China, he signed nine agreements and memorandums, including a police cooperation plan. He said the plan "enhances cooperation on law enforcement and security matters with a commitment by China to provide support as needed" to strengthen the capacity of police law enforcement in the Pacific Island country. Photo:AFP