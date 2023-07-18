Scenery of Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in NW China's Xinjiang

This photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows a lake in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With an average altitude of 4,580 meters, the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve covers a total area of 45,000 square kilometers and is a representative of plateau desert ecosystem in China.(Photo: Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows valleys in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows a wetland in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

This photo taken on July 9, 2023 shows an area of Danxia landform in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.