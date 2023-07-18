World Expo Museum in Shanghai extends opening hours from May 12 to Sept. 10

Children make sunflower-themed clay photo frames at the World Expo Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, July 16, 2023. The World Expo Museum in east China's Shanghai extends its opening hours on every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays from May 12 to Sept. 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman poses for a photo during the immersive exhibition "Van Gogh Alive: the experience" at the World Expo Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, July 16, 2023. The World Expo Museum in east China's Shanghai extends its opening hours on every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays from May 12 to Sept. 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman poses for photos during the immersive exhibition "Van Gogh Alive: the experience" at the World Expo Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, July 16, 2023. The World Expo Museum in east China's Shanghai extends its opening hours on every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays from May 12 to Sept. 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor poses for photos during the immersive exhibition "Van Gogh Alive: the experience" at the World Expo Museum at night in Shanghai, east China, July 16, 2023. The World Expo Museum in east China's Shanghai extends its opening hours on every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holidays from May 12 to Sept. 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)