Building collapse kills 7 in Cairo

Rescuers work at a building collapse accident site in Cairo, Egypt, July 17, 2023. At least seven people were killed and another one was wounded on Monday after a five-story building collapsed here in the Egyptian capital.(Photo: Xinhua)
