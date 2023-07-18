Chengdu Universiade welcomes first overseas delegation

The first batch of the Brazilian delegation for the 31st FISU World University Games arrive at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, on July 17, 2023. Photo: Xinhua

The Chengdu Universiade welcomed the first batch of overseas guests as officials of the Brazilian delegation arrived at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport on Monday.Seven officials from the Brazilian delegation arrived on flight ET636 and passed through customs smoothly."Chengdu is a big and prosperous city for the World University Games and we are very happy to come here and participate in the Games," Kelly of the Brazilian delegation said after arrival, adding "the Brazilian delegation is arriving with 215 [members], and we are participating in 11 sports."Alessandro, deputy chief of the Brazilian delegation, told Xinhua at the airport that it is his second time visiting Chengdu, after the Heads of Delegation Meeting in March."We want to check in at the Universiade Village in advance for a series of preparations later. The Games will be successful here in Chengdu and I hope the athletes from Brazil will compete well," said Alessandro.Chengdu Customs has upgraded six express lanes and added eight self-service declaration machines for health quarantine and two baggage declaration windows to ensure a well-organized customs clearance during the Chengdu Universiade.According to Chen Yang, Deputy Commissioner of Shuangliu Airport Customs under Chengdu Customs, Chengdu Customs has organized two drills for the arrival and departure of Universiade delegations, covering health and quarantine, luggage declaration, special item security and 10 other scenarios.The 31st FISU World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8.