Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Li Shangfu meets with visiting former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Beijing
By Global Times Published: Jul 18, 2023 06:04 PM
Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu meets with visiting former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing on Tuesday. Both sides expressed their commitment to enhancing communication and cooperation, and to exerting their utmost efforts in achieving positive outcomes for the development of bilateral relations, while safeguarding world peace and stability.