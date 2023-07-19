A look at people's life ahead of FISU Summer Universiade in Chengdu

People have fun at a park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 12, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8.(Photo: Xinhua)

People do exercises at a park in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 12, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8.(Photo: Xinhua)

People do exercise at Tianfu Greenway in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8.(Photo: Xinhua)

A child rides a bicycle at Tianfu Greenway in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2023. The 31st International University Sports Federation (FISU) Summer World University Games will be held in Chengdu from July 28 to August 8.(Photo: Xinhua)