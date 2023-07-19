Heatwaves sweep across Europe

Tourists refresh themselves with the water from a fountain near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

People get water from a water tap near the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

People have gelato ice cream in Rome, Italy, on July 18, 2023. The maximum temperature in Rome exceeded 41 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.(Photo: Xinhua)