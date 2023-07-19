WFP delivers China's aid to 70,000 food-insecure Afghans

This photo taken on July 17, 2023 shows the food aid from China in a warehouse in Kabul, Afghanistan. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan said on Monday that it has started distributing to locals a batch of food aid from China. According to the WFP, the food aid, including wheat flour, yellow split peas, vegetable oil and salt, is expected to support 70,000 impoverished Afghan residents for two months in the war-ridden country.(Photo: Xinhua)
