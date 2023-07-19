Airline fares continue significant decline according to report from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

People watch the landing of planes near San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, the United States, July 15, 2023. According to the latest monthly consumer price index (CPI) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, airline fares have continued a significant decline. During June 2023, airfares were almost 19 percent lower than the same month a year earlier. Fares declined by more than 8 percent from May to June of this year(Photo: Xinhua)

