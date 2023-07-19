7th Nie Er Music Week held in Kunming, SW China's Yunnan

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 7th Nie Er Music Week held at Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 17, 2023. This year's Nie Er Music Week, which is being held in the name of Nie Er (1912-1935), the composer of China's national anthem, will be held in Yunnan's Kunming and Yuxi from July 17 to 23.(Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 7th Nie Er Music Week held at Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 17, 2023. This year's Nie Er Music Week, which is being held in the name of Nie Er (1912-1935), the composer of China's national anthem, will be held in Yunnan's Kunming and Yuxi from July 17 to 23.(Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 7th Nie Er Music Week held at Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 17, 2023. This year's Nie Er Music Week, which is being held in the name of Nie Er (1912-1935), the composer of China's national anthem, will be held in Yunnan's Kunming and Yuxi from July 17 to 23.(Photo: Xinhua)

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 7th Nie Er Music Week held at Dianchi Lake in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 17, 2023. This year's Nie Er Music Week, which is being held in the name of Nie Er (1912-1935), the composer of China's national anthem, will be held in Yunnan's Kunming and Yuxi from July 17 to 23.(Photo: Xinhua)