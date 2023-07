Visiting the Fenghuangshan Sports Park

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 19, 2023 07:45 PM

With a capacity of 18,000 spectators, the Fenghuangshan Sports Park will hold basketball events during the Chengdu 2021 FISU University Games from July 28 to August 6, where two gold medals will be awarded. Let’s take a glimpse into this magnificent venue!