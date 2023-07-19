Striving for ‘ecological renaissance’ of human modernization

Photo: VCG

In the 21st century, the development of an ecological civilization has become a national development strategy for China. Over the past decade, significant advancements have been made in the construction of Beautiful China, resulting in remarkable achievements in the development of ecological civilization. China has achieved a significant transformation from remediation of major areas to systematic governance; realized an important shift from passively responding to ecological issues to taking proactive actions to address them; has become a leader from a participant in global environmental governance; has developed the thought on socialist ecological civilization with Chinese characteristics for a new era, realizing a major shift from practical-exploration-based conservation to the one with theoretical guidance.China has made active and steady progress toward achieving carbon peak and carbon neutrality, and has established a robust economic system based on green, low-carbon, and circular development. The comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development is accelerating, and efforts to achieve harmonious coexistence between humans and nature are constantly gaining momentum.The harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature serves as the foundation for the construction of an ecological civilization and forms the cornerstone of the second modernization of human society, known as ecological modernization. Human society must undergo modernization once again, and ecologization represents the modernization that the entire world must embrace in this new era of human civilization. If the Renaissance in Europe propelled the development of world culture, human enlightenment, and initiated the process of modernization, then the construction of ecological civilization in China can be seen as an "ecological renaissance" in the annals of human civilization. It has unveiled the reconstruction of the world's landscape, the transformation of existential concepts, and the reformation of development models.Why is the active advocacy for the construction of ecological civilization not prominent in the West but rather in less developed China? This is because, at a certain stage of industrial civilization, developed countries have preserved a favorable environment for their own survival by transferring industrial pollution and retaining advanced technology. These countries do not face inherent pressures of existential threats, and external pressures can be mitigated through their economic and technological prowess. In contrast, the pollution resulting from modern industries in China cannot be resolved simply by relocating factories to another country or region.China's national conditions have determined its unique role in progressing toward the second modernization of human society, which holds significant implications for the ecological modernization of other countries. This is particularly relevant to the industrial modernization of underdeveloped nations and the ecologization of countries after their industrialization. While different countries and regions possess varying natural environments, economic and cultural development, and national conditions, the commonality lies in modernization that emphasizes harmony between humans and nature. Based on this principle, China's successful ecological conservation practices have demonstrated to the world the practical implementation of modernization toward ecological rejuvenation.First and foremost, it is crucial to foster a favorable climate. Climate change represents the most pressing challenge confronting humanity, and the modernization of human society must align with the objectives outlined in the Paris Agreement. These objectives include limiting the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and striving to restrict the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Achieving these goals necessitates the participation of all countries.Secondly, we need to ensure the sustainability of our environment. Strengthening environmental governance, ecological protection, and restoration form the foundation for the survival of human society. It is imperative to maintain ecological security and strive for a pristine environment with clear skies, green landscapes, and clean water. These efforts aim to restore tranquility and beauty to nature.Thirdly, we must actively pursue a green economy. This entails fostering a model of development that is environmentally friendly, promoting the development of a green economy, and vigorously developing green industries.Fourthly, we need to ecologize our culture. We have to construct a new ecological culture, realize the ecological transformation of concepts, and respect and return to the laws of nature at a higher level.Fifthly, we need to innovate science and technology, realize the ecological transformation of technology, and use science and technology with ecological value.Sixthly, we need to seek social harmony. We should realize the ecological transformation of society and consumption, build a resource-conserving and environmentally friendly society, and ensure harmony between human development and nature and between human beings, so as to practice and promote eco-justice and realize social equity.The author is vice president of the Beijing Academy of Ecocivilization and a researcher at the Budapest Centre for Long-term Sustainability. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn