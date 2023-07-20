Chengdu Universiade tickets sell out

Souvenirs are seen at the Main Media Center for the Chengdu Universiade, in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 13, 2023. The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu located near the Dong'an Lake Sports Park where the Games' opening ceremony will take place. Photo: Xinhua





Over 70,000 tickets for nine sporting events at the Chengdu World University Games sold out in minutes after sale were launched Wednesday afternoon.Sales of tickets for athletics, swimming, volleyball, tennis, diving, taekwondo, judo, wushu and fencing began at 3:00 pm on Wednesday. All the tickets, including those for the preliminary and finals, were snapped up soon after their official release on WeChat and the website for the Games.According to the official sale site, prices of swimming tickets range from 80 to 580 yuan ($11 to $80), while volleyball tickets sold for 50 to 380 yuan.Tickets for badminton, rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, archery and rowing are set to go on sale starting at 3 pm on Friday.Tickets for basketball, table tennis and water polo can be purchased online starting at 3 pm on Sunday.The Chengdu Universiade, which will run from July 28 to August 8, will be the third Summer Universiade held in the Chinese mainland, following the Beijing Universiade in 2001 and the Shenzhen Universiade in 2011. Taipei hosted the 2017 edition of the Universiade.