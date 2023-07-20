South Africa: Unveiling of Chinese artwork at the Embassy

South African Ambassador to China Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele (left) poses for a photo with Chinese artist Qu Zhenhui. Photo: Courtesy of the South African Embassy in Beijing

The Embassy of the Republic of South Africa in Beijing hosted the unveiling ceremony of artwork donated to the Embassy on July 14.The painting was created and donated by renowned award winning Chinese artist Qu Zhenhui. She has made valuable contributions to female and youth empowerment and to community programs in the field of art.In 2023, Qu spent half a year to create the giant frescos measuring 3.6 by 2 meters for the embassy and the work now hangs in the parlor of the embassy.Ambassador Siyabonga Cyprian Cwele attended the ceremony and said, "I truly appreciate Qu's great efforts in the creation of this beautiful piece of art. This impressive piece of art represents Qu's gesture of goodwill and appreciation to our country. We feel honored to have this painting be displayed in the embassy as a constant reminder of our culture and our people back at home."Such works of art build bridges for China-South Africa cultural exchanges."The South African Embassy in Beijing will continue to promote people-to-people exchanges in the field of art and culture between South Africa and China so as to further strengthen our bilateral friendship relations." he said.