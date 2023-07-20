Spain: Ambassador meets with NCPA president, seeking cooperation

Spanish guitar artists, along with the China NCPA Orchestra, perform the classic woks by Chinese and Spanish composers. Photo: Courtesy of the NCPA

Spanish Ambassador to China Rafael Dezcallar met with the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) President Wang Ning on July 15 to facilitate in-depth exchanges of cultural and art organizations between China and Spain.This year marks the 50th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain. Both countries have long illustrious histories and rich cultures. Wang said, "The NCPA has always maintained close cooperation with Spanish organizations and artists since the center was built, with fruitful achievements in the introduction of imported performances, the organization of international tours, and in institutional cooperation."At the event, the NCPA invited Spanish guitar artists along with the China NCPA Orchestra to perform the classic works by Chinese and Spanish composers, which celebrate friendly relations."The NCPA hopes to plan various cultural exchange events with the Spanish Embassy to promote dialogue and exchanges with global civilizations as we commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain," Wang said.Ambassador Dezcallar expressed his great appreciation for the NCPA's efforts in the promotion of cultural exchanges between China and Spain."I hope that we can enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries through cultural exchanges and mutual visits," Dezcallar stressed.