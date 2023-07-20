Thailand: ASEAN Family Day 2023 celebrated in Shanghai

ASEAN Family Day 2023 celebrations in Shanghai Photo: Courtesy of the Thailand Embassy in Beijing

The Royal Thai Consulate General in Shanghai along with representatives of Thai-owned businesses operating in the city participated in the ASEAN Family Day 2023 celebrations, held on July 15, with the aim of building ASEAN family ties, strengthening mutual understanding, solidarity, and friendship among members of the ASEAN family, as well as promoting the role and awareness of ASEAN in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta (YRD).Organized by the Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai, the event was attended by the ASEAN Consuls General in Shanghai from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam, as well as some 200 citizens of ASEAN member states. Officials and representatives from the Foreign Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government and other government officials in Shanghai were also in attendance.The event included an opening ceremony, parade performances, fellowship activities, friendly sports matches, and dance competitions. Additionally, the Consulate General of Thailand showed its support for the event by providing Thai food and organizing a cooking demonstration.