Workers produce precision components for new-energy batteries at a factory in Ningde, East China's Fujian Province, on July 20, 2023. Green industries are new growth forces in the national economy. In the first half of 2023, China's exports of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and solar cells increased by 61.6 percent year-on-year, driving overall export growth of 1.8 percentage points. Photo: cnsphoto