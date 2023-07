GT Video series: Discovering the unknown stories of the Ryukyu Kingdom in China

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 21, 2023 12:09 AM

Discovering the unknown stories of the Ryukyu Kingdom in China. In the first episode, GT reporter Xing Xiaojing and Professor Liu Jiangyong of Tsinghua University are going to uncover the story of Lin Shigong, a Ryukyu native who heroically sacrificed his life for his country and was buried at the Ryukyu Kingdom cemetery in Zhangjiawan, Tongzhou district in Beijing.