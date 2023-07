Drug overdose in the US is all about making money: drug abuse interventionist Tim Ryan

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 21, 2023 12:59 AM

”We're in a health crisis here and a drug pandemic. It's out of control,” Tim Ryan, a US drug abuse interventionist told GT reporter Wang Wenwen in her #ITalk show. He said that the US blaming China on its fentanyl crisis is “looking at the wrong way.”