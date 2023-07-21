Chinese mainland pledges further support for businesses from Taiwan region

Photo: taiwan.cn

A senior Chinese official said while meeting with business representatives from Taiwan region that the development of Taiwan enterprises in the mainland will be further facilitated, highlighting the consistent efforts from the Central government in providing necessary opportunities for business in Taiwan.Speaking at the meeting held in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province on Thursday, Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that the mainland will further implement and continuously improve policies and measures to enhance the well-being of compatriots in the Taiwan region."We support businesses and enterprises from Taiwan in their transformation and upgrading efforts, fostering innovation and development, and expanding their businesses in the mainland," Song said, adding that corresponding supports will also be given to make it more convenient for the development of compatriots and businesses from Taiwan in the mainland.The mainland's economic development has strong momentum and vast potential, Song said, calling on the broad community of businesses and enterprises from the Taiwan region to remain steadfast in their confidence, seize opportunities, and proactively adapt to achieve faster and better development.The attending business representatives from Taiwan island said that they are optimistic about the bright prospects of the mainland's economic development and are filled with confidence to continue rooting their businesses in the mainland.Currently, the situation in the Taiwan Strait is complex and challenging. Song said that it is hoped that fellow compatriots and businesses in the region will firmly uphold the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities and interference by external forces, and promote the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations and advance the process toward the reunification of the motherland.Dongguan is one of the areas in the mainland with the highest concentration of the investment enterprises from Taiwan, and their businesses and enterprises in Dongguan are closely interconnected with the city's economic and social development.Thanks to the introduction of a series of policies and measures by the mainland that benefit the compatriots and businesses from the island, their businesses have experienced rapid development.The symposium organized by the mainland government reflects the mainland's consistent support policies toward businesses from Taiwan, Tang Yonghong, deputy director of the Taiwan Research Center at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Thursday.Considering the current changes in both domestic and international environments, especially the economic and technological pressures imposed by the US-led West on the mainland, businesses in Taiwan have also faced some challenges.At this juncture, this meeting and the consistent supportive policy are instilling confidence among businesses from the island operating in the mainland, Tang said.Despite being affected by external unfavorable factors, with some businesses facing temporary difficulties in their production and operations, the vast majority of the entrepreneurs from the island remain optimistic about the bright prospects of the mainland's economic development and are filled with confidence to continue rooting their businesses in the mainland.The mainland has consistently been the largest export market for the Taiwan island, the primary destination for outward investments, and the main source of trade surplus.Global Times