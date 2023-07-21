21th China Harbin Int'l Beer Festival opens in Harbin

Visitors pose for photos at the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2023. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors watch a fireworks show at the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 20, 2023. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)

The aerial photo taken on July 20, 2023 shows a view of the 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. The 21th China Harbin International Beer Festival opened here on Thursday.(Photo: Xinhua)