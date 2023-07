A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to the PLA 77th Group Army fires at mock target during a live-fire shooting assessment on July 11, 2023. Photo: China Military

A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to the PLA 77th Group Army fires at mock target during a live-fire shooting assessment on July 11, 2023. Photo: China Military

A vehicle-mounted howitzer attached to the PLA 77th Group Army fires at mock target during a live-fire shooting assessment on July 11, 2023. Photo: China Military